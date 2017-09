Warriors Cup, the nation's premier Muay Thai promotion, returns to Queens, New York at the Queens Theatre in Flushing, New York on October 14, 2107. Muay Thai is a martial art that almost every mixed martial artist adds to his or her arsenal. Muay Thai is known as the Art of Eight Limbs. Come find out why on October 14. For tickets info go to Warriors Cup.com or call 609-678-6728.