by Garv

Warriors Cup makes their 2017 debut on February 18, 2017 at The Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadow Park, New York. Warriors Cup is a historic Muay Thai promotion and is the premier outlet for world class Muay Thai on the East Coast. Get your tickets now, because these events always sell out. Check out WarriorsCup.com or call 609-678-6728 for ticket info.