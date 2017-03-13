WCKC 9: Official Results

WCKC 9 took place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. The card was stacked and the fights were spectacular. In the main event, Leandro Hernandez took on Anthony Montanaro, with Montanaro winning by decision in a tough fight. Check out the official results here:
EVENT-
Professional and Class B Amateur Kickboxing
Saturday, March 11, 2017
World Class Kickboxing Championships
WCKC 9
I Play America
BOUTS-
Class B amateur bouts are 3 rounds of two minutes
1
210
Ref Smith
Luis Pola (151-856) vs. Nicholas Quilla (151-450)
Pola (194.5) Quilla (208)
Pola wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
2
126
Ref Colon
Keyner Rodriguez (112-626) vs. Austin Tangen (151-460)
Rodriguez (125) Tangen (123)
Rodriguez wins split decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Sinclair.
3
175
Ref Smith
Alvin Ok (151-471) vs. Kristian Scalvunos (146-175)
Ok (173.5) Scalvunos (174)
Scalvunos wins via TKO referee stoppage at 1:49 of round three.
OK suspended 30 days/14 no contact for TKO.
Scalvunos suspended indefinite pending orthopedic clearance of left foot.
4
265
Ref Smith
John Harrison (150-958) vs. Durlandy Cubillo (151-451)
Harrison (246) Cubillo (247)
Harrison wins via KO punch at 0:27 of round one.
5
154
Ref Smith
Billy Fletcher (144-388) vs. Matt Ramge (140-924)
Fletcher (152.5) Ramge (155)
Fletcher wins via TKO physician stoppage due to injury at 2:00 of round one.
147
Ref Colon
Joe Orgo (151-893) vs. Brandon Baez (149-872)
Orgo (143.5) Baez (144.5)
Baez wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Carolei.
7
175
Ref Smith
Jonathan Alvarez (142-990) vs. Justin Fallas (149-684)
Alvarez (172.5) Fallas (174)
Alvarez wins majority decision in three rounds 29-27, 29-27 and 28-28 Carolei.
135
Ref Colon
Ricardo Saldana (151-857) vs. Dylan Celentano (149-432)
Saldana (134) Celentano (132)
Celentano wins unanimous decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 Krawiec.
9
130
Ref Colon
Marissa Vanglahn (149-890) vs. Melissa Gardner (144-030)
Vanglahn (127.5) Gardner (131)
Gardner wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.
10
140
Ref Colon
Jaime Mendoza (127-708) vs. Pablo Alvarez (141-306)
Mendoza (137.5) Alvarez (138)
Mendoza wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
11
175
Ref Smith
TITLE
Jarred Chambres (151-433) vs. David Piatkowski (138-247)
Chambres (174.5) Piatkowski (171)
Piatkowski wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-25.
Pro bouts are 3 rounds of three minutes
12
PRO
155
Ref Colon
Botwina Bartosz (151-887) vs. Joe Bastone (125-602)
Barosz. (153). Bastone. (154)
Barosz wins via KO punch at 1:05 of round one.
Bastone suspended 60 days/14 days no contact for KO
Bastone suspended indefinite pending neurological exam
Bastone suspended indefinite pending CT head
13
PRO
165
Ref Smith
Leandro Hernandez (101-074) vs. Anthony Montanaro (105-593)
Hernandez (166). Montanaro. (163)
Montanaro wins unanimous decision, all three judges 29-28