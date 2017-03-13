WCKC 9: Official Results

by Garv

WCKC 9 took place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. The card was stacked and the fights were spectacular. In the main event, Leandro Hernandez took on Anthony Montanaro, with Montanaro winning by decision in a tough fight. Check out the official results here:

EVENT-

Professional and Class B Amateur Kickboxing

Saturday, March 11, 2017

World Class Kickboxing Championships

WCKC 9

I Play America

100 Schnanck Road

Freehold

‎

BOUTS-

Class B amateur bouts are 3 rounds of two minutes

1

210

Ref Smith

Luis Pola (151-856) vs. Nicholas Quilla (151-450)

Pola (194.5) Quilla (208)

Pola wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

‎

2

126

Ref Colon

Keyner Rodriguez (112-626) vs. Austin Tangen (151-460)

Rodriguez (125) Tangen (123)

‎Rodriguez wins split decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Sinclair.

‎ ‎

3

175‎

Ref Smith‎

Alvin Ok (151-471) vs. Kristian Scalvunos (146-175)

Ok (173.5) Scalvunos (174)

Scalvunos wins via TKO referee stoppage at 1:49 of round three.

OK suspended 30 days/14 no contact for TKO.

Scalvunos suspended indefinite pending orthopedic clearance of left foot. ‎

4

265

Ref Smith

John Harrison (150-958) vs. Durlandy Cubillo (151-451)‎

Harrison (246) Cubillo (247)

Harrison wins via KO punch at 0:27 of round one. ‎

‎

5‎

154

Ref Smith‎

Billy Fletcher (144-388) vs. Matt Ramge (140-924)

Fletcher (152.5) Ramge (155)‎

Fletcher wins via TKO physician stoppage due to injury at 2:00 of round one.

147‎

Ref Colon‎

Joe Orgo (151-893) vs. Brandon Baez (149-872)

Orgo (143.5) Baez (144.5)

Baez wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Carolei. ‎

‎

7‎

175‎

Ref Smith

Jonathan Alvarez (142-990) vs. Justin Fallas (149-684)

Alvarez (172.5) Fallas (174)

Alvarez wins majority decision in three rounds 29-27, 29-27 and 28-28 Carolei. ‎

‎

135‎

Ref Colon

Ricardo Saldana (151-857) vs. Dylan Celentano (149-432)

Saldana (134) Celentano (132)

Celentano wins unanimous decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 Krawiec. ‎

‎‎

9‎

130‎

Ref Colon‎

Marissa Vanglahn (149-890) vs. Melissa Gardner (144-030)‎

Vanglahn (127.5) Gardner (131)

Gardner wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28. ‎

‎

10‎

140‎

Ref Colon

Jaime Mendoza (127-708) vs. Pablo Alvarez (141-306)‎

Mendoza (137.5) Alvarez (138)

Mendoza wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27. ‎

‎

11 ‎

175

Ref Smith

TITLE

Jarred Chambres (151-433) vs. David Piatkowski (138-247)

Chambres (174.5) Piatkowski (171)

Piatkowski wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-25.

Pro bouts are 3 rounds of three minutes

12‎

PRO

155

Ref Colon

Botwina Bartosz (151-887) vs. Joe Bastone (125-602)

Barosz. (153). Bastone. (154)

Barosz wins via KO punch at 1:05 of round one.

Bastone suspended 60 days/14 days no contact for KO

Bastone suspended indefinite pending neurological exam

‎Bastone suspended indefinite pending CT head

13‎

PRO

165‎

Ref Smith ‎

Leandro Hernandez (101-074) vs. Anthony Montanaro (105-593)

Hernandez (166). Montanaro. (163)

Montanaro wins unanimous decision, all three judges 29-28