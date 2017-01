by Garv

The World Class Kickboxing Championship is back with its 9th big show on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. WCKC has established itself as New Jersey's premier kickboxing promotion, and the cards are always stacked with world class talent.

For tickets, check out WorldClassKickboxingChampionships.com or call 201-538-4843.