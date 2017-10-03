WCKC 11: Official Results

by Garv

WCKC 11 took place on 9/30/17 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. Check out the official results of all the night's bouts. Also, here's a link to a photo gallery of the event.

Photos: WCKC 11 Pics



Official results:

EVENT-

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Class B Amateur Kickboxing

World Class Kickboxing Championships

WCKC 11

I Play America

Freehold

BOUTS-

1

154

Orlando Ramirez (153-871) vs. Antoine Thomas (153-942)

Ref Smith

Ramirez (152.5) Thomas (153.5)

Ramirez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.

2

135

Juan Payan (153-872) vs. Alexis Guzman (153-996)

Ref Tabora

Payan (134) Guzman (136)

Payan wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

3

135

Samantha Brister (152-908) vs. Jennifer Wang (153-884)

Ref Smith

Brister (135.5) Wang (131.5)

Brister wins via TKO referee stoppage at 1:14 of round one

4

190

Jason Baumlin (149-871) vs. Zackery Pittius (141-132)

Ref Tabora

Baumlin (188.5) Pittius (187)

Baumlin wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

5

126

Jessica Neyra (149-863) vs. Stacey Duck (153-882)

Ref Smith

Neyra (125) Duck (126)

Neyra wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

6

168

Brett Pastore (144-583) vs. Alberto Borgwardt (153-040)

Ref Tabora

Pastore (167.5) Borgwardt (164.5)

Borgwardt wins split decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Krawiec.

7

154

Kyle Miller (152-839) vs. Walter Scott (141-253)

Ref Tabora

Miller (153.5) Scott (149)

Scott wins split decision in three rounds , 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Krawiec.

8

TITLE

154

Frank Wells (132-863) vs. Robert Smith (153-885)

Ref Smith

Wells (154.5) Smith (150.5)

Smith wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.