WCKC 11: Official Results

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 06:31
by Garv
WCKC 11 took place on 9/30/17 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. Check out the official results of all the night's bouts. Also, here's a link to a photo gallery of the event.
Photos: WCKC 11 Pics
Official results:
EVENT-
Saturday, September 30, 2017
Class B Amateur Kickboxing
World Class Kickboxing Championships
WCKC 11
I Play America
Freehold
BOUTS-
1
154
Orlando Ramirez (153-871) vs. Antoine Thomas (153-942)
Ref Smith
Ramirez (152.5) Thomas (153.5)
Ramirez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.
2
135
Juan Payan (153-872) vs. Alexis Guzman (153-996)
Ref Tabora
Payan (134) Guzman (136)
Payan wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
3
135
Samantha Brister (152-908) vs. Jennifer Wang (153-884)
Ref Smith
Brister (135.5) Wang (131.5)
Brister wins via TKO referee stoppage at 1:14 of round one
4
190
Jason Baumlin (149-871) vs. Zackery Pittius (141-132)
Ref Tabora
Baumlin (188.5) Pittius (187)
Baumlin wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
5
126
Jessica Neyra (149-863) vs. Stacey Duck (153-882)
Ref Smith
Neyra (125) Duck (126)
Neyra wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
6
168
Brett Pastore (144-583) vs. Alberto Borgwardt (153-040)
Ref Tabora
Pastore (167.5) Borgwardt (164.5)
Borgwardt wins split decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Krawiec.
7
154
Kyle Miller (152-839) vs. Walter Scott (141-253)
Ref Tabora
Miller (153.5) Scott (149)
Scott wins split decision in three rounds , 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Krawiec.
8
TITLE
154
Frank Wells (132-863) vs. Robert Smith (153-885)
Ref Smith
Wells (154.5) Smith (150.5)
Smith wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.