WCKC 10: Official Results

WCKC 10 took place on June 24, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. Here are the official results from all the night's bouts.

EVENT-

WCKC 10

World Class Kickboxing Championships

Saturday, June 24, 2017

I Play America

110 Schanck Road

Freehold

Class B Amateur and Professional MMA

BOUTS-

1

140

Class B

Marcella Fontora (152-840) vs. Samantha Brister (152-908)

Ref Colon

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair

Fontora (141) Brister (139.5)

Brister wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27

2

130

Class B

Cassandra Aydin (152-899) vs. Myesha Moore (152-861)

Ref Colon

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair

Aydin (128) Moore (130)

Moore wins via TKO due to corner stoppage (shoulder injury) at 2:00 of round two

3

175

Class B

Luciano Martinez (151-915) vs. Luis Pola (151-856)

Ref Smith

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair

Martinez (174.5) Pola (172.5)

Martinez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

4

154

Class B

Michael Ramirez (152-842) vs. Kyle Miller (152-839)

Ref Colon

Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant

Ramirez (150) Miller (152)

Miller wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

5

160

Class B

Ryan Carroll (129-703) vs. Peter Antoine (132-890)

Ref Greskiewicz

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair

Carroll (161) Antoine (157.5)

Antoine wins split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 27-30 Carolei

6

190

Class B

Sean Dittmar (152-812) vs. Raul Pola (142-505)

Ref Smith

Judges Rugilo, Sinclair and Tarrant

Dittmar (188) Pola (182.5)

Pola wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

7

122

Class B

Marissa VanGlahn (148-890) vs. Liz Mooring (152-852)

Ref Colon

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair

Both weigh 122.5

VanGlahn wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Sinclair.

8

190

Class B

Tyler Bayer (148-964) vs. Daniel Sosa (141-175)

Ref Smith

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Tarrant

Sosa (187) Bayer (190)

Bayer wins via TKO referee stoppage at 0:23 of round three.

9

168

Class B

Brett Pastore (144-583) vs. Kristian Scalvunos (146-175)

Ref Smith

Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant

Pastore (168) Scalvunos (166.5)

Pastore wins unanimous decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 30-28 Tarrant.

10

147

Class B

Cristian Santos (145-268) vs. D.J. Billera (132-856)

Ref Greskiewicz

Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant

Santos (148) Billera (143.5)

Santos wins via split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Sinclair

11

TITLE

160

Class B

Mike Jenkins (132-810) vs. Jonathan Alvarez (142-990)

Ref Greskiewicz

Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Tarrant

Both weigh 158

Alvarez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.

12

TITLE

140

Class B

Demeko Boyd (152-978) vs. Jaime Mendoza (127-708)

Ref Colon

Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant

Boyd (140.5) Mendoza (138)

Boyd wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 28-27.

13

155

Professional

Joe Bastone (125-602) vs. Brian Kamara (132-325)

Ref Greskiewicz

Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant

Bastone (154) Kamara (155)

Kamara wins via TKO referee stoppage

due to shoulder injury at 1:32 of round two