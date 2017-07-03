WCKC 10: Official Results

Monday, 03 July 2017 14:45
WCKC 10 took place on June 24, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. Here are the official results from all the night's bouts.
EVENT-
WCKC 10
World Class Kickboxing Championships
Saturday, June 24, 2017
I Play America
110 Schanck Road
Freehold
Class B Amateur and Professional MMA
BOUTS-
1
140
Class B
Marcella Fontora (152-840) vs. Samantha Brister (152-908)
Ref Colon
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair
Fontora (141) Brister (139.5)
Brister wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27
2
130
Class B
Cassandra Aydin (152-899) vs. Myesha Moore (152-861)
Ref Colon
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair
Aydin (128) Moore (130)
Moore wins via TKO due to corner stoppage (shoulder injury) at 2:00 of round two
3
175
Class B
Luciano Martinez (151-915) vs. Luis Pola (151-856)
Ref Smith
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair
Martinez (174.5) Pola (172.5)
Martinez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
4
154
Class B
Michael Ramirez (152-842) vs. Kyle Miller (152-839)
Ref Colon
Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant
Ramirez (150) Miller (152)
Miller wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
5
160
Class B
Ryan Carroll (129-703) vs. Peter Antoine (132-890)
Ref Greskiewicz
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair
Carroll (161) Antoine (157.5)
Antoine wins split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 27-30 Carolei
6
190
Class B
Sean Dittmar (152-812) vs. Raul Pola (142-505)
Ref Smith
Judges Rugilo, Sinclair and Tarrant
Dittmar (188) Pola (182.5)
Pola wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
7
122
Class B
Marissa VanGlahn (148-890) vs. Liz Mooring (152-852)
Ref Colon
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Sinclair
Both weigh 122.5
VanGlahn wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Sinclair.
8
190
Class B
Tyler Bayer (148-964) vs. Daniel Sosa (141-175)
Ref Smith
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Tarrant
Sosa (187) Bayer (190)
Bayer wins via TKO referee stoppage at 0:23 of round three.
9
168
Class B
Brett Pastore (144-583) vs. Kristian Scalvunos (146-175)
Ref Smith
Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant
Pastore (168) Scalvunos (166.5)
Pastore wins unanimous decision in three rounds 29-28, 29-28 and 30-28 Tarrant.
10
147
Class B
Cristian Santos (145-268) vs. D.J. Billera (132-856)
Ref Greskiewicz
Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant
Santos (148) Billera (143.5)
Santos wins via split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Sinclair
11
TITLE
160
Class B
Mike Jenkins (132-810) vs. Jonathan Alvarez (142-990)
Ref Greskiewicz
Judges Carolei, Rugilo and Tarrant
Both weigh 158
Alvarez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.
12
TITLE
140
Class B
Demeko Boyd (152-978) vs. Jaime Mendoza (127-708)
Ref Colon
Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant
Boyd (140.5) Mendoza (138)
Boyd wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 28-27.
13
155
Professional
Joe Bastone (125-602) vs. Brian Kamara (132-325)
Ref Greskiewicz
Judges Carolei, Sinclair and Tarrant
Bastone (154) Kamara (155)
Kamara wins via TKO referee stoppage
due to shoulder injury at 1:32 of round two