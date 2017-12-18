UFC in 2018

by Garv

If there is one thing that can be said with a serious degree of certainty about UFC, it is that every year is more exciting than the previous. So, if there were a lot of interesting and exciting fights in 2017, we can expect at least the same level of excitement in 2018.

UFC 220

Boston will the host of the first UFC event for 2018 where Miocic will meet Francis Ngannou. Miocic is the current Heavyweight Champion, so this will be a chance for him to hold his title, whereas Ngannou who has been nicknamed The Predator will be hoping to claim the title. Miocic is 35 years old, whereas Ngannou is 4 years his junior. Miocic has two defeats in his career, and has won 17 fights and Ngannou has been defeated only once and managed to defeat his opponents on 11 occasions.

The 20th of January will also be an important date for the UFC Light Heavyweight category, as the current champion Cormier will face the leading contender, Swiss fighter Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier has won 19 fights in his career and up until 2013 he competed in the Heavyweight category. He is 28 years old, whereas Oezdemir is 10 years younger. Oezdemir also used to fight in the Heavyweight category.

In addition to these two fights, visitors at the TD Garden will also get two watch two Featherweight fights, one Flyweight and one Lightweight matchup.

UFC 221

Perth, Australia will be the capital of UFC on the 11th of February, and this date will be decisive for the Middleweight title. The current champion Robert Whittaker will measure his strength against the contender Luke Rockhold in an attempt to keep his title. Visitors at Perth Arena will be able to watch three additional fights, one Light Heavyweight, one Flyweight and a Heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes.

Even though the event will take place in Western Australia, as the main focus is the East Coast of the USA, the fights will take place in the early morning, so that they could be broadcast in prime-time TV in the States.

UFC222

On the 3rd of March, Lightweight champion Max Holloway will make an attempt to hold his title and beat former champion Frankie Edgar. The two were supposed to meet earlier, at the UFC 218 that took place on December 2, 2017 in Detroit, but Edgar had to cancel that fight due to injury. If everything goes according to plan, we will have either the old champion confirm his title, or Edgar will reclaim the Lightweight throne.

This event will take place in Las Vegas, the unannounced capital of UFC.