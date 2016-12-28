UFC 207: Preview

by Kevin Kennedy

Looking to mark the end of the year with a comeback story, Ronda Rousey will return to the octagon in T-Mobile Arena at UFC 207. The #2 ranked (UFC fighter rankings) female bantamweight fighter will headline the event by taking on the defending champ, Amanda Nunes. The battle between the future and past of the women's bantamweight division will occur on the 30th of December in Paradise, Nevada. This article will preview the event, detailing the official fight card and providing predictions on Rousey's hotly anticipated return to the MMA after her crushing defeat to Holly Holms during UFC 193.

Main Card Predictions

Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1)

Odds: Nunes +105 Rousey -135

Returning for a title defense after a stunning upset of previous champion Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes is attempting to defend her first title defense against one of the most popular female MMA fighters of all time. Rousey, who last time in the Octagon resulted in the first defeat of her illustrious career, in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm, is expected to return vengeance. Still, despite taking a year off and vowing to return stronger than ever, her opponent Nunes has demonstrated consistency through her title run. With over nine knockouts in 13 fights, Nunes arrives in the bout more confident than the startled Rousey who is still facing the implications of her first ever defeat.

Although the mental advantage is definitely on the Brazilian side and should make her a definite favorite, many oddsmakers have Rousey as the winning the bout due to her very aggressiveness and excellent grappling skills. Overall, the fight should see two good, similarly matched fighters play to their strengths. However, in the end, the mental advantage of Amanda Nunes should allow her to prevail and retain the bantamweight title.

Dominick Cruz (22-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (10-0)

Odds: Garbrandt +185 Dominick Cruz -225

The reigning champion of the men’s Bantamweight title and known as one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world, Dominick Cruz is looking to cruise his way to a title defense vs. Cody Garbrandt. Cruz, ranked universally as the #1 bantamweight weight fighter has elite movement. By significantly limiting his opponent's strikes, Cruz becomes very hard to knockout in the Octagon. This style compares to Garbrandt, a former amateur wrestler who is described as being akin to a headhunter due to his aggressiveness.

The matchup is vastly in favor for the more experienced Cruz with odds reflecting the same sentiment. In conclusion, while Garbrandt may have a bright future in the sport, his time has not come and Cruz should able to retain his title and secure the win at his own pace.

Remaining Main Card Fights

Tj Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Odds: T.J. Dillashaw -245, John Lineker +205

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Odds: Dong Hyun Kim -145, Tarec Saffiedine +125

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Odds: Louis Smolka +115, Ray Borg -135