The Four Greatest Miguel Cotto Victories

by Garv

After a hugely illustrious professional career that has spanned an incredible 16 years, Miguel Cotto finally bowed out of the sport with his head held high.

The now 37-year-old went into his swansong ring outing as the overwhelming favourite to prevail and go out on a high, but his American opponent Sadam Ali spoiled the party by securing a shock unanimous decision success in New York.

Following the legendary Puerto Rican's retirement, here is a look back at four of his finest career wins, stretching back to 2006.

Miguel Cotto by Chamber of Fear (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Daniel Geale

Cotto bowed out with a gallant loss to Ali at his second home of Madison Square Garden in New York City. But it was Cotto that previously stole the headlines with his brave curtain call defeat, bowing out with another strong showing on his impressive record.

But it was Cotto that previously stole the headlines with his brave curtain call defeat, bowing out with another strong showing on his impressive record. One of his finest wins came back in 2015 as he stopped strong Australian challenger Daniel Geale at the Barclays Center in the Big Apple.

Sergio Martinez

One of the most memorable fights in Cotto's prestigious career came in June 2014 as the iconic fighter overcame the threat of Argentine opponent Sergio Martinez. The first and only Puerto Rican fighter to win a world title in four different weight classes was truly superb on that thrilling summer night on American soil.

It was quite clear that South American Martinez was struggling with an injury to his right knee during the fight but Cotto was brilliant and exposed him, eventually breaking him down to secure a ninth-round stoppage.

Antonio Margarito

In July 2008, one of the most brutal and controversial encounters occurred, as Cotto was dismantled and stopped by long-standing foe Antonio Margarito in the 11th round of their clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

A year after being stopped, news broke that Margarito had used illegal hand wraps and three years later Cotto gained revenge and the ultimate redemption. In the tenth round at Madison Square Garden, Cotto halted his bitter rival and redeemed himself in front of a rapturous United States crowd.

Paulie Malignaggi

One of Cotto's earlier career wins next against a young Paulie Malignaggi back in June 2006. The latter American was an up and coming fighter and showed great heart in what turned out to be a gruelling affair at Cotto's adopted home of Madison Square Garden.

The Puerto Rican legend was sublime on the night and proved to be simply too much for 'the Magic Man', earning himself a comfortable unanimous decision victory. As was the brutality of the scrap, Malignaggi was cut in the first round and was later taken to hospital after it was revealed that he also broke his right orbital bone and injured his jaw badly.