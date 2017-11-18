Ring of Combat 61: Official Results

by Garv

Ring of Combat 61 took place on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Tropicana Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are the official results from all the night's bouts:

EVENT-

Ring of Combat 61

Lou Neglia and Dead Serious

Professional MMA

Friday, November 17, 2017

Tropicana

Atlantic City

BOUTS-

1

145

Ref Oliver

Judges Bilyk, DePasquale and Tirelli

Three rounds of four minutes

Samad Mobley (103-506) vs. Alex Oliveira (147-172)

Mobley (143.75) Oliveira (146)

Oliveira wins via tap due to armbar at 2:03 of round one.

2

185

Ref Kerrigan

Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli

Three rounds of four minutes

Kedrick Harris (153-762) vs. Manny Flores (147-847)

Harris (184.5) Flores (185)

Flores wins via KO head kick at 0:15 of round two.

3

145

Ref Oliver

Judges Bilyk, Carolei and DePasquale

Three rounds of four minutes

Tim Sylvester (108-039) vs. Sambet Naimanbayev (142-794)

Sylvester (145) Naimanbayev (144.75)

Sylvester wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27 Carolei.

4

145

Ref Kerrigan

Judges Carolei, DePasquale and Tirelli

Three rounds of four minutes

Michael Lawrence (142-751) vs. Joseph Schick (144-342)

Lawrence (144) Schick (145.5)

Lawrence wins via KO knee to head at 0:17 of round three.

5

170

Ref Kerrigan

Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli

Three rounds of four minutes

Whitney Francois (116-057) vs. Gregy Styles (138-898)

Francois (170) Styles (169.75)

Styles wins via TKO due to leg injury at 4:00 of round one

6

135

Three rounds of four minutes

Ref Oliver

Judges Bilyk, Carolei and DePasquale

Nathan Trepagnier (138-666) vs. Phil Caracappa (140-722)

Trepagnier (135.75) Caracappa (136)

Caracappa wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 2:26 of round three

7

155

Three rounds of four minutes

Ref Peterson

Judges Carolei, DePasquale and Tirelli

Tevin Cooke (147-857) vs. Jack Cordero (127-299)

Cooke (155) Cordero (154)

Cooke wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 1:52 of round two

8

TITLE

145

Three rounds of five minutes; with one five minute fourth round in the event of a draw after the third round

Ref Peterson

Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli

William Algeo (117-804) vs. Tim Dooling (130-837)

Algeo (145.5) Dooling (146)

Algeo wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 3:28 of round two

9

TITLE

170

Three rounds of five minutes; with one five minute fourth round in the event of a draw after the third round

Ref Peterson

Judges Bilyk, DePasquale and Tirelli

Jeff Lentz (103-160) vs. Julian Lane (101-117)

Lentz (167) Lane (171)

Lane wins unanimous decision in three rounds ,all three judges 29-28.