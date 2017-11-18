Ring of Combat 61: Official Results

Saturday, 18 November 2017 15:54
by Garv
Ring of Combat 61 took place on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Tropicana Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are the official results from all the night's bouts:
EVENT-
Ring of Combat 61
Lou Neglia and Dead Serious
Professional MMA
Friday, November 17, 2017
Tropicana
Atlantic City
BOUTS-
1
145
Ref Oliver
Judges Bilyk, DePasquale and Tirelli
Three rounds of four minutes
Samad Mobley (103-506) vs. Alex Oliveira (147-172)
Mobley (143.75) Oliveira (146)
Oliveira wins via tap due to armbar at 2:03 of round one.
2
185
Ref Kerrigan
Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli
Three rounds of four minutes
Kedrick Harris (153-762) vs. Manny Flores (147-847)
Harris (184.5) Flores (185)
Flores wins via KO head kick at 0:15 of round two.
3
145
Ref Oliver
Judges Bilyk, Carolei and DePasquale
Three rounds of four minutes
Tim Sylvester (108-039) vs. Sambet Naimanbayev (142-794)
Sylvester (145) Naimanbayev (144.75)
Sylvester wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27 Carolei.
4
145
Ref Kerrigan
Judges Carolei, DePasquale and Tirelli
Three rounds of four minutes
Michael Lawrence (142-751) vs. Joseph Schick (144-342)
Lawrence (144) Schick (145.5)
Lawrence wins via KO knee to head at 0:17 of round three.
5
170
Ref Kerrigan
Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli
Three rounds of four minutes
Whitney Francois (116-057) vs. Gregy Styles (138-898)
Francois (170) Styles (169.75)
Styles wins via TKO due to leg injury at 4:00 of round one
6
135
Three rounds of four minutes
Ref Oliver
Judges Bilyk, Carolei and DePasquale
Nathan Trepagnier (138-666) vs. Phil Caracappa (140-722)
Trepagnier (135.75) Caracappa (136)
Caracappa wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 2:26 of round three
7
155
Three rounds of four minutes
Ref Peterson
Judges Carolei, DePasquale and Tirelli
Tevin Cooke (147-857) vs. Jack Cordero (127-299)
Cooke (155) Cordero (154)
Cooke wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 1:52 of round two
8
TITLE
145
Three rounds of five minutes; with one five minute fourth round in the event of a draw after the third round
Ref Peterson
Judges Bilyk, Carolei and Tirelli
William Algeo (117-804) vs. Tim Dooling (130-837)
Algeo (145.5) Dooling (146)
Algeo wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 3:28 of round two
9
TITLE
170
Three rounds of five minutes; with one five minute fourth round in the event of a draw after the third round
Ref Peterson
Judges Bilyk, DePasquale and Tirelli
Jeff Lentz (103-160) vs. Julian Lane (101-117)
Lentz (167) Lane (171)
Lane wins unanimous decision in three rounds ,all three judges 29-28.