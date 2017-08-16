Info Desk

New Story Free to Read: GRUNT

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 08:45
by Garv

(Art by Sean O'Keefe copyright 2017)

 

Grunt

This one is up at Yellow Mama. A quick, brutal read. Enjoy!

Blame it on genetics. My father was a small guy and my mother was tiny. So when somebody describes how I look, you won't hear the words lanky or towering or anything like that. I'm a little guy. A little guy with a big chip on his shoulder.

It's called short man's disease. And I've got it bad.

The way I compensate for my lack of height is with bulk. At five foot four, I'm one of those guys who's as wide as he is tall. I've lifted weights all my life. I'm a hardcore lifter, and I'm not ashamed to say that I grunt when I lift. You can tell a lot about a lifter by how loud he grunts. And I grunt pretty fucking loud.

Read the rest here: Yellow Mama

