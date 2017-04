by Garv

Here's another flash story for ya'll. Enjoy!

The only way to successfully impersonate a police officer, William Jasper knew, was to fully commit to the role. You had to believe, truly believe, that you were a cop. If you didn't, well, then the people you pulled over might not believe it either.



Jasper had it down to a science. He'd been impersonating an officer for several years and had made dozens of traffic stops.

Read the rest here: End of Watch