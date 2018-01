by Garv

Dead Serious Promotions, famed for its MMA shows, is putting on its first ever professional grappling event. Men of War, a professional submission grappling series, takes place on February 17, 2018 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. The card is stacked with some of the best submission artists in the world, so jump on those tickets. Visit DeadSeriousMMA for details.