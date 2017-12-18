Dead Serious MMA 26: Official Results

Monday, 18 December 2017 17:36
by Garv
Dead Serious MMA 26 took place on December 9, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. For pics of the event, check out Dead Serious MMA on Facebook. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:
EVENT-
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Class B Amateur MMA
Dead Serious MMA
DSMMA 26
I Play America
100 Schanck Road
Freehold, NJ
BOUTS-
1
135
CHRISTIAN D'AMORE (151-071) vs. SAM BUCKLEY (154-861)
Ref Reeder
D'Amore (134) Buckley (133.5)
Buckley wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27 Carolei.
2
126
TYLER SCHWARTZ (152-811) vs. HUGO SANTAMARIA (154-820)
Ref Dudley
Schwartz (124) Santamaria (124.5)
Schwartz wins via TKO physician stoppage due to right eye injury at 3:00 of round one.
3
126
FERNANDA ALVARADO (154-320) vs. SOPHIA SALGADO (154-808)
Ref Rodriguez
Alvarado (122.5) Salgado (126.5)
Salgado wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.
4
147
MELISSA GARDNER (144-030) vs. MARY KUPP (153-523)
Ref Dudley
both weigh 142
Gardner wins via TKO referee stoppage due to unanswered strikes at 0:43 of round three.
5
168
LUIS MOSLEY (153-570) vs. ISSA ABED (153-103)
Ref Rodriguez
Mosley (163) Abed (168.5)
Abed wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.
6
135
ANDREW SMITH (134-497) vs. JUSTICE HARRIS (150-198)
Ref Reeder
Smith (133) Harris (135)
Smith wins split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Proenza
7
TITLE
168
MICHAEL DELOUISA (146-824) vs. TORANCE LACOUR (154-945)
Ref Dudley
DeLouisa (167.5) Lacour (165)
DeLouisa wins via tap due to guillotine at 2:38 of round one.
8
TITLE
135
DAVID WEINTRAUB (125-635) vs. EFRAIN ESCARENO (139-052)
Ref Reeder
Weintraub (134.5) Escareno (135.5)
Escareno wins via unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
9
TITLE
154
RICARDO JIMENEZ (153-109) vs. ZAC KRULIKOWSKI (146-890)
Ref Rodriguez
Jimenez (150) Krulikowski (149)
Jimenez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Carolei.