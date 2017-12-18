Dead Serious MMA 26: Official Results

by Garv

Dead Serious MMA 26 took place on December 9, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. For pics of the event, check out Dead Serious MMA on Facebook. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:

EVENT-

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Class B Amateur MMA

Dead Serious MMA

DSMMA 26

I Play America

100 Schanck Road

Freehold, NJ

BOUTS-

1

135

CHRISTIAN D'AMORE (151-071) vs. SAM BUCKLEY (154-861)

Ref Reeder

D'Amore (134) Buckley (133.5)

Buckley wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27 Carolei.

2

126

TYLER SCHWARTZ (152-811) vs. HUGO SANTAMARIA (154-820)

Ref Dudley

Schwartz (124) Santamaria (124.5)

Schwartz wins via TKO physician stoppage due to right eye injury at 3:00 of round one.

3

126

FERNANDA ALVARADO (154-320) vs. SOPHIA SALGADO (154-808)

Ref Rodriguez

Alvarado (122.5) Salgado (126.5)

Salgado wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.

4

147

MELISSA GARDNER (144-030) vs. MARY KUPP (153-523)

Ref Dudley

both weigh 142

Gardner wins via TKO referee stoppage due to unanswered strikes at 0:43 of round three.

5

168

LUIS MOSLEY (153-570) vs. ISSA ABED (153-103)

Ref Rodriguez

Mosley (163) Abed (168.5)

Abed wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28.

6

135

ANDREW SMITH (134-497) vs. JUSTICE HARRIS (150-198)

Ref Reeder

Smith (133) Harris (135)

Smith wins split decision in three rounds, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 Proenza

7

TITLE

168

MICHAEL DELOUISA (146-824) vs. TORANCE LACOUR (154-945)

Ref Dudley

DeLouisa (167.5) Lacour (165)

DeLouisa wins via tap due to guillotine at 2:38 of round one.

8

TITLE

135

DAVID WEINTRAUB (125-635) vs. EFRAIN ESCARENO (139-052)

Ref Reeder

Weintraub (134.5) Escareno (135.5)

Escareno wins via unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

9

TITLE

154

RICARDO JIMENEZ (153-109) vs. ZAC KRULIKOWSKI (146-890)

Ref Rodriguez

Jimenez (150) Krulikowski (149)

Jimenez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Carolei.