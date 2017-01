by Garv

Dead Serious MMA returns to the iPlay Arena in Freehold, NJ on March 4. 2017. Promoter Frankie Perez is in the process of putting together the fight card, matching up the area's finest MMA talent. There will be titles on the line as the best fighters battle it out for supremacy in the Dead Serious cage.

