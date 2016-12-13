Dead Serious MMA 23: Official Results

by Garv

Dead Serious MMA 23 took place at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10, 2016. The card was stacked and titles were on the line. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:

EVENT-



Class B Amateur MMA

Saturday, December 10, 2016

Dead Serious MMA

DSMMA 23





I Play America

Freehold

STAFF-

Ringside Physicians Dr. David King and Dr. Sherry Wulkan

Referees Joe Pinto and Carlos Rodriguez

Judges Adrian Castro, Donnie Carolei, Henry Krawiec and Julius Proenza

Timekeeper Ray Ryan

Scorekeeper Ellen Rubin

Medical Inspectors Steve Cirone and James Smith

Inspectors Jay Esperon, Gary Gudzak, Daryl Porter and Rob Suchocki

Shadow Inspector Thomas Shea

BOUTS-

1

135

Phumi Nkuta (149-435) of Law vs. Josue Del Rios (145-168) of Rare Breed

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza

Nkuta (135) Del Rios (132)

Nkuta wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27

2

140

Christian D’Amore (151-071) of Team Perez vs. Cole Cameron (150-923) of Nick Catone

Ref Pinto

Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza

D'Amore (138) Cameron (139.5)

Cameron wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28

3

147

Jose Perez (150-197) of Ironbound vs. Jason Dijols (150-534) of Inferno

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza

Perez (147) Dijols (145.5)

Perez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27

4

190

Sergio Vilas (147-663) of North Jersey vs. John Wilpert (150-816) of Ricardo Almeida

Ref Pinto

Judges Carolei, Castro and Proenza

Vilas (187.5) Wilpert (186.5)

Vilas wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 0:43 of round one

‎5

154

Anthony Mosca (150-917) of Lion Heart vs. Pat Importuna (141-770) of Modern

Ref Pinto

Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec

Mosca (154) Importuna (155)

Mosca wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27

6

147

Rocco Giambrone (148-090) of Omni vs. Jair Sanchez (136-650) of Nick Catone

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec

Giambrone (147) Sanchez (147)

Sanchez wins via tap due to guillotine at 0:35 of round two.

7X

Bout Canceled

Michael Vitale (149-813) of Knockout vs. Nadim Sadykov (149-205) of K Dojo

8

126

Niyaz Ahmed (146-818) of Omni vs. Santo Curatolo (149-991) of Nick Catone

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza

Ahmed (125) Curatolo (126.5)

Curatolo wins via tap due to armbar at 1:21 of round two.

9

161

Jonathan Alvarez (142-990) of Knockout vs. Michael DeLouisa (146-824) of All Star

Ref Pinto

Judges Carolei, Krawiec and Proenza

Alvarez (160) DeLouisa (162)

DeLouisa wins via tap due to armbar at 2:55 of round one

10

140

Justin Marcial (140-173) of South Paw vs. Paul Capaldo (147-063) of Nick Catone

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza

Marcial (141) Capaldo (140)

Capaldo wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

11

175

Peterson Nascimento (148-893) of Ironbound vs. LJ Reboli (146-046) of Gracie NJ

Ref Pinto

Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza

Nascimento (173) Reboli (171)

Reboli wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 0:27 of round one

12

135

Miguel Lopez (139-458) of John Ramirez vs. Kyle Wehrhahn (117-889) of Nick Catone

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Carolei, Krawiec and Proenza

Lopez (136) Wehrhahn (135)

Wehrhahn wins via tap due to armbar at 1:32 of round two.

13

147

TITLE

Mario Hernandez (120-712) of Omni vs. RJ Starace (107-699) of Renzo Gracie

Ref Rodriguez

Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza

Hernandez (148) Starace (146.5)

Hernandez wins via TKO referee stoppage at 2:49 of round two.

14

265

TITLE

Cristian Collazos (117-980) of Cohn Lee vs. Edwin Smart (140-118) of Law

Ref Pinto

Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec

Collazos (263.5) Smart (266)

Smart wins via keylock at 2:47 of round one.