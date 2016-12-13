Dead Serious MMA 23: Official Results

Dead Serious MMA 23 took place at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10, 2016. The card was stacked and titles were on the line. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:
Class B Amateur MMA
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Dead Serious MMA
DSMMA 23
I Play America
Freehold
Ringside Physicians Dr. David King and Dr. Sherry Wulkan
Referees Joe Pinto and Carlos Rodriguez
Judges Adrian Castro, Donnie Carolei, Henry Krawiec and Julius Proenza
Timekeeper Ray Ryan
Scorekeeper Ellen Rubin
Medical Inspectors Steve Cirone and James Smith
Inspectors Jay Esperon, Gary Gudzak, Daryl Porter and Rob Suchocki
Shadow Inspector Thomas Shea
1
135
Phumi Nkuta (149-435) of Law vs. Josue Del Rios (145-168) of Rare Breed
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza
Nkuta (135) Del Rios (132)
Nkuta wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27
2
140
Christian D’Amore (151-071) of Team Perez vs. Cole Cameron (150-923) of Nick Catone
Ref Pinto
Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza
D'Amore (138) Cameron (139.5)
Cameron wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28
3
147
Jose Perez (150-197) of Ironbound vs. Jason Dijols (150-534) of Inferno
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza
Perez (147) Dijols (145.5)
Perez wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27
4
190
Sergio Vilas (147-663) of North Jersey vs. John Wilpert (150-816) of Ricardo Almeida
Ref Pinto
Judges Carolei, Castro and Proenza
Vilas (187.5) Wilpert (186.5)
Vilas wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 0:43 of round one
5
154
Anthony Mosca (150-917) of Lion Heart vs. Pat Importuna (141-770) of Modern
Ref Pinto
Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec
Mosca (154) Importuna (155)
Mosca wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27
6
147
Rocco Giambrone (148-090) of Omni vs. Jair Sanchez (136-650) of Nick Catone
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec
Giambrone (147) Sanchez (147)
Sanchez wins via tap due to guillotine at 0:35 of round two.
7X
Bout Canceled
Michael Vitale (149-813) of Knockout vs. Nadim Sadykov (149-205) of K Dojo
8
126
Niyaz Ahmed (146-818) of Omni vs. Santo Curatolo (149-991) of Nick Catone
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza
Ahmed (125) Curatolo (126.5)
Curatolo wins via tap due to armbar at 1:21 of round two.
9
161
Jonathan Alvarez (142-990) of Knockout vs. Michael DeLouisa (146-824) of All Star
Ref Pinto
Judges Carolei, Krawiec and Proenza
Alvarez (160) DeLouisa (162)
DeLouisa wins via tap due to armbar at 2:55 of round one
10
140
Justin Marcial (140-173) of South Paw vs. Paul Capaldo (147-063) of Nick Catone
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Krawiec and Proenza
Marcial (141) Capaldo (140)
Capaldo wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.
11
175
Peterson Nascimento (148-893) of Ironbound vs. LJ Reboli (146-046) of Gracie NJ
Ref Pinto
Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza
Nascimento (173) Reboli (171)
Reboli wins via tap due to rear naked choke at 0:27 of round one
12
135
Miguel Lopez (139-458) of John Ramirez vs. Kyle Wehrhahn (117-889) of Nick Catone
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Carolei, Krawiec and Proenza
Lopez (136) Wehrhahn (135)
Wehrhahn wins via tap due to armbar at 1:32 of round two.
13
147
TITLE
Mario Hernandez (120-712) of Omni vs. RJ Starace (107-699) of Renzo Gracie
Ref Rodriguez
Judges Castro, Carolei and Proenza
Hernandez (148) Starace (146.5)
Hernandez wins via TKO referee stoppage at 2:49 of round two.
14
265
TITLE
Cristian Collazos (117-980) of Cohn Lee vs. Edwin Smart (140-118) of Law
Ref Pinto
Judges Castro, Carolei and Krawiec
Collazos (263.5) Smart (266)
Smart wins via keylock at 2:47 of round one.