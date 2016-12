by Garv

Dead Serious MMA finishes out a highly successful 2016 with Dead Serious MMA 23 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10th. Dead Serious is famed for their stacked cards and this year's finale promises to be something very special.

For tickets, go to DeadSeriousMMA.com or call 732-577-8200. And don't forget to check out Dead Serious Fight Gear for the best MMA fight gear around.