Cyborg and Holm Collide in Anticipated UFC 219 Main Event

by Garv

A year of dramatic and exciting fight cards comes to a thrilling conclusion on a potentially epic New Year's Eve, as the highly anticipated UFC 219 main event sees out 2017 with a bang.

The final UFC event of the year takes place at the now world-famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a women's featherweight championship bout being the headliner. Reigning and defending title holder Cris Cyborg will put her belt on the line against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in Nevada.

This promising card will also feature many other high-profile encounters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Edson Barboza, Jimmie Rivera contesting John Lineker, Carlos Condit colliding with Neil Magny and Cynthia Calvillo squaring off against Carla Esparza.

But it's the highly awaited main event that fans are most looking forward to in Sin City, as Holm steps up to challenge Cyborg, the woman who had long been searching for a shot at Ronda Rousey and was seemingly well-avoided by other top name stars.

Now the reigning featherweight champion in the UFC, Cyborg has been a dominant force throughout her entire career to date, having also previously won the Strikeforce women's featherweight championship and the Invicta FC featherweight strap.

As is her Octagon superiority to date, the defending champion Cyborg will take to this intriguing title match-up as the heavy -175.00 favorite in the UFC betting odds with Paddy Power to secure success at the T-Mobile Arena.

However, Holm has stunned the UFC world before, with her most notable and impressive feat to date being the incredible victory over former dominant champion Rousey in November 2015. The former multiple time world champion boxer will enter the cage as the +225.00 underdog to prevail and shock the world once again on December 31.

In what is a battle between two of the biggest names and stars of women's MMA, this scrap has the potential to go down as one of the greatest female match-ups in the history of the organisation. Holm is aiming to produce another stunning upset, while Cyborg wants to continue her rampant run towards further big-money outings in her career.

Incredibly, Cyborg has only one defeat on her professional MMA career record to date, which came in her debut way back in May 2005. Since that submission loss in her home nation of Brazil, the now 32-year-old has been a truly destructive force, accumulating an admirable 18 victories including 16 by knockout.

She finally burst onto the UFC scene in May last year, stopping Leslie Smith inside the opening round, before toppling Lina Lansberg in two last September then going on to halt Tonya Evinger this past July to lift her current featherweight world title.

Holm, therefore, has plenty to do to stop this runaway Brazilian force from mounting a dominant career in the roster, but she has proved before that she can oust the best at the top of their game. So make sure not miss out on the action at UFC 219 as the final PPV of the year provides a serious clash of female titans in Vegas.