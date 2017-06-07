Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: Megafight or Pipe Dream?

by Garv

A few months ago, as the negotiations for the proposed boxing match between MMA champ Conor McGregor and “retired” boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather began to heat up, a date was even chosen for the contest: September, 2017.

But then reality got in the way. The negotiations slowed (but not Conor’s and Floyd’s tweeting, of course) and the September date suddenly became unavailable, filled instead with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin showdown.

Which means that Conor vs. Floyd will have to be pushed out for a few months, if it happens at all. The buzz seems to have died down since McGregor had signed his end of the deal, despite Mayweather saying that he was close to signing his own side.

Still, if you’re a boxing fan, MMA fan, or both, this fight is very intriguing. Boxing fans, of course, don’t give Conor much of chance to survive the fight let alone be victorious. But MMA fans see Conor’s length, fluidity, and untraditional style as something that Floyd has not seen before, and they suspect that he is going to shock the world.

For those who like to gamble, the wild speculation from both sides makes the fight a very interesting bet. And because both sets of fans are so sure of victory, it’s going to be very interesting to see what kind of betting odds come out if and when the bout is formally announced.

Will Floyd “Money” Mayweather be the heavy betting favorite? Or will Conor’s fans bet heavily on their guy, reducing the odds to a near pick ‘em?

One important factor in determining how to bet how active the two fighters have been. Conor is at the top of his game right now, while Floyd, who is forty years old, has been retired since 2015. How big of a role Floyd’s inactivity will play in the fight remains to be seen, but it’s definitely significant.

Another important factor is where to bet. Online sports betting sites have really start to dominate the gaming world, and they offer a lot more action than sports betting. Still, the potential Conor vs. Floyd dream match will attract an enormous amount of bettors who believe in their fighter.

Notice I said “potential” dream match. There are still many hurdles to clear in the negotiation. But if and when it does happen, it will certainly be one for the ages.