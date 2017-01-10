by Garv

Bellator and WSOF are expanding MMA all over the world, and this has been going on for a while. Bellator MMA was founded back in 2008, so it has been around for nearly ten years by this point. Many people have found that they seem to be more aware of MMA than they ever were before, and people might not even know why. The beauty of subtle and viral marketing is that it manages to accomplish that effect very well, and a lot of people are spreading the word about MMA in their own right.

MMA is now going to be one of the most popular games for sports betting at almost any given online casino. Being a fan of MMA was relatively uncommon around ten to fifteen years ago. Today, it is so common that MMA has managed to overtake some of the other most popular sports in the world.

Bellator now has a presence in over 140 countries, which is certainly good news when it comes to its overall longevity as a sport and its reach. Certain sports have a tendency to get popular in certain areas and not others, and this can be the sort of thing that can be difficult to change. It's much easier to popularize a sport as a global sport in the first place, thus establishing a sport as an activity for everyone right away.

Football is popular in most of the world, but it still isn't especially popular in the United States, which has its own game called 'football' and which does not appear to be changing any time soon. Hockey is associated with Canada and rightly so, and it still isn't as popular in much of the rest of the world. American football is a sport that really is only popular in America. If MMA manages to become popular all over the world and becomes a new global sport, it's going to enjoy a very different history than many of the sports that people know today.

Lots of people are wondering about the success of MMA and whether or not this hot streak is going to last. Bellator and WSOF have been excellent at promoting MMA, and good marketing is always going to be important to the success of anything. Of course, there are plenty of very talented MMA fighters today, and the fights have the sort of gripping action that is difficult to find in many other instances.

It isn't surprising that this is just the sort of sport that is going to manage to find such a broad audience all around the world. MMA fights are subtly different enough from many other fights that they are still going to offer people something new, but they are also similar enough that fans of this sort of tense action are going to get what they want wherever they live.