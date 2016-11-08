Asylum Fight League 52: Official Results

Tuesday, 08 November 2016 09:04
by Garv
Asylum Fight League 52 took place on November 5, 2016 at Berlin Community Center in Berlin, New Jersey. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:
EVENT-
Saturday, November 5, 2016
Asylum Fight League
Class B Amateur MMA
AFL 52
Berlin Community Center
250 South Franklin Avenue
Berlin
BOUTS-
1
Ref Dudley
190
Alex Torres (146-019) vs. Matthew Spellen (134-291)
Torres (183.5). Spellen (185.5)
Torres wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 1:01 of round two
2
Ref Rodriguez
168
Zachary Chase (148-409) vs. Pema Sherpa (150-521)
Chase (163). Sherpa (168.5)
Sherpa wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 Carolei.
3
Ref Dudley
161
Matthew Johnson (140-576) vs. Kristopher Rivero (131-118)
Johnson (158.5). Rivero (156.5)
Johnson wins via tap due to guillotine at 1:12 of round two.
4
Ref Rodriguez
130
Ivan Gonzalez (143-206) vs. Nicholas Uva (148-995)
Gonzalez (128). Uva (130.5)
Uva wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Reeder
5
Ref Dudley
118
Natalie Schlessinger (150-098) vs. Quinn Weiss (146-092)
Schlessinger (117). Weiss (117.5)
Weiss wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28
6
Ref Rodriguez
154
Zac Krulikowski (146-890) vs. Tarleton Capelli (150-421)
Krulikowski (149.5). Capelli (155)
Krulikowski wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.