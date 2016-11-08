Asylum Fight League 52: Official Results

Info Desk

Asylum Fight League 52 took place on November 5, 2016 at Berlin Community Center in Berlin, New  Jersey. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:
EVENT-
Saturday, November 5, 2016
Asylum Fight League
Class B Amateur MMA
AFL 52
Berlin Community Center
250 South Franklin Avenue ‎
Berlin‎
BOUTS-
1
Ref Dudley
190‎
Alex Torres (146-019) vs. Matthew Spellen (134-291)
Torres (183.5).      Spellen (185.5)
Torres wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 1:01 of round two

2‎
Ref Rodriguez‎
168‎
Zachary Chase (148-409) vs. Pema Sherpa (150-521) ‎
Chase (163).    Sherpa (168.5)
Sherpa wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 Carolei.

3 ‎
Ref Dudley
161‎
Matthew Johnson (140-576) vs. Kristopher Rivero (131-118) ‎
Johnson (158.5).     Rivero (156.5)
‎Johnson wins via tap due to guillotine at 1:12 of round two.

4
Ref Rodriguez‎
130‎
Ivan Gonzalez (143-206) vs. Nicholas Uva (148-995)
Gonzalez (128).    Uva (130.5)
‎Uva wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Reeder 
5‎
Ref Dudley
118
Natalie Schlessinger (150-098) vs. Quinn Weiss (146-092)
Schlessinger (117).    Weiss (117.5)
Weiss wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28

6
Ref Rodriguez
154‎
Zac Krulikowski (146-890) vs. Tarleton Capelli (150-421) ‎
Krulikowski (149.5).     Capelli (155)
Krulikowski wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 30-27.

