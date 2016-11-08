Asylum Fight League 52: Official Results

by Garv

Asylum Fight League 52 took place on November 5, 2016 at Berlin Community Center in Berlin, New Jersey. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:

EVENT- ‎

‎

Saturday, November 5, 2016

Asylum Fight League

Class B Amateur MMA

‎

AFL 52

Berlin Community Center

250 South Franklin Avenue ‎

Berlin‎

‎

‎

BOUTS-

‎

‎

1

Ref Dudley

190‎

Alex Torres (146-019) vs. Matthew Spellen (134-291)

Torres (183.5). Spellen (185.5)

Torres wins via TKO referee stoppage due to strikes at 1:01 of round two



‎

‎

‎

2‎

Ref Rodriguez‎

168‎

Zachary Chase (148-409) vs. Pema Sherpa (150-521) ‎

Chase (163). Sherpa (168.5)

Sherpa wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 Carolei.





‎

3 ‎

Ref Dudley

161‎

Matthew Johnson (140-576) vs. Kristopher Rivero (131-118) ‎

Johnson (158.5). Rivero (156.5)

‎Johnson wins via tap due to guillotine at 1:12 of round two.





‎

4

Ref Rodriguez‎

130‎

Ivan Gonzalez (143-206) vs. Nicholas Uva (148-995)

Gonzalez (128). Uva (130.5)

‎Uva wins unanimous decision in three rounds 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 Reeder

‎

‎

5‎

Ref Dudley

118

Natalie Schlessinger (150-098) vs. Quinn Weiss (146-092)

Schlessinger (117). Weiss (117.5)

Weiss wins unanimous decision in three rounds, all three judges 29-28

‎



‎

6

Ref Rodriguez

154‎

Zac Krulikowski (146-890) vs. Tarleton Capelli (150-421) ‎

Krulikowski (149.5). Capelli (155)