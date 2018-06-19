18bet Casino Review

by Garv

Are you looking for a decent high-quality casino that has a lot to offer? Then 18bet casino should definitely be on your radar. 18bet casino is a relatively new online casino gambling website that caters to all types of punters. It provides its players with standard sports betting, live sports betting, casino games, slots, live dealer casino, and mobile gaming for those who are on the move. The casino side offers both RNG and live games that are provided by Microgaming's quick-fire catalog that ensures all the games on the site can be easily playable on any type of web browser.

Games.

18bet casino offers some of the highest quality games that are supported by one of the best online gaming platforms worldwide, the Microgaming platform. This gives players access to over 400 premium games where they can be able to select their favorites and also exploit new ones for a chance to win fantastic prizes. There are all types of card games and video slots that can be played instantly on the site or on a mobile device without any kind of download or installation process.

18bet casino features some of the best game titles such as The Dark Knight Rises, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Secret of the Sword, Playboy, and Battlestar Galactica. For players who prefer the classic casino experience, there are 6 different types of Roulette games and a pack of 17 Blackjack games which are available and for those who are looking for some extra thrills, there are a number of jackpot games to choose from. Microgaming also provides a grand total jackpot of almost 6 million euros and a single game such as the Mega Moolah Isis has a jackpot of over 3.5 million euros.

Bonuses and Promotions.

18bet offers very attractive welcome bonuses to its new players whereby on the first three deposits, players will have the chance to acquire 1000 euros in potential bonuses. The first deposit will give players a matchup of 100% where they can get 500 euros in bonuses. There is also a second bonus on the second deposit whereby players are able to get 300 euros in bonuses after getting their deposits matched up by 150%. The third deposit is matched up by 200% where players will be able to get as much as 200 euros in bonuses.

As players continue playing at 18bet casino, they can visit the promotions page to get information on any new weekly or monthly bonuses. Also, players can also get a cash back bonus depending on how much they lose at the casino.

Banking and Finance.

18bet offers a variety of online banking methods that players can make use of. These different banking methods offer convenience so as to allow players to enjoy all the high-quality games available at 18bet casino. There are different types of deposit methods available that can have any amount credited to an 18bet account as soon as possible. As for withdrawals, there are specific banking methods which are supported such as Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Visa, MasterCard, and Diners Club.

If Mastercard, Visa, or Diners Club is used as a method of deposit, then withdrawals have to be made via Skrill. When deposits are made via Skrill or Neteller, withdrawals will also be processed via Skrill or Neteller as well.

Details.

- Website: http://www.18bet.com

- Owner: Bellona N.V. Casinos.

- Licensing: Curacao eGaming.

- Deposits: Neteller, Paysafe Card, MasterCard, Bank Wire Transfer Visa, Neteller, Entropay, Skrill.

- Withdrawals: Bank Wire Transfer, Visa, Skrill, Neteller.

- Casino Type: Instant Play, Mobile.

- Supported Languages: English, German.