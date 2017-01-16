Info Desk

WCKC 9: March 11, 2017: Freehold NJ

Monday, 16 January 2017 09:06

WCKC9

The World Class Kickboxing Championship is back with its 9th big show on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey.  WCKC has established itself as New Jersey's premier kickboxing promotion, and the cards are always stacked with world class talent.

For tickets, check out WorldClassKickboxingChampionships.com or call 201-538-4843.

MMA Stars and Legends set for Bellator Fan Fest in Los Angeles: January 19, 2017

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 08:42

image001

Press release:

 

FANS INVITED TO JOIN ROYCE GRACIE, SAKURABA, WANDERLEI SILVA, MATT MITRIONE, ‘KING MO’ & ‘BIG’ JOHN MCCARTHY AT BELLATOR 170 FAN FEST AT DAVE & BUSTER’S IN LOS ANGELES

WHAT: Bellator 170 Fan Fest

WHERE: Dave & Buster’s at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center

6081 Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

WHEN: Thursday, January 19

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

WHO:

Royce Gracie

Kazushi Sakuraba

Wanderlei Silva

King Mo

John McCarthy

Matt Mitrione

Bellator and WSOF are Expanding MMA All Over the World

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 07:41

Bellator

Bellator and WSOF are expanding MMA all over the world, and this has been going on for a while. Bellator MMA was founded back in 2008, so it has been around for nearly ten years by this point. Many people have found that they seem to be more aware of MMA than they ever were before, and people might not even know why. The beauty of subtle and viral marketing is that it manages to accomplish that effect very well, and a lot of people are spreading the word about MMA in their own right.

MMA is now going to be one of the most popular games for sports betting at almost any given online casino. All slots Online Casino games are varied, and online gaming casinos like this one manage to attract quite a few fans of all sorts of sports. Being a fan of MMA was relatively uncommon around ten to fifteen years ago. Today, it is so common that MMA has managed to overtake some of the other most popular sports in the world.

WSOF

Bellator now has a presence in over 140 countries, which is certainly good news when it comes to its overall longevity as a sport and its reach. Certain sports have a tendency to get popular in certain areas and not others, and this can be the sort of thing that can be difficult to change. It's much easier to popularize a sport as a global sport in the first place, thus establishing a sport as an activity for everyone right away.

Football is popular in most of the world, but it still isn't especially popular in the United States, which has its own game called 'football' and which does not appear to be changing any time soon. Hockey is associated with Canada and rightly so, and it still isn't as popular in much of the rest of the world. American football is a sport that really is only popular in America. If MMA manages to become popular all over the world and becomes a new global sport, it's going to enjoy a very different history than many of the sports that people know today.

Lots of people are wondering about the success of MMA and whether or not this hot streak is going to last. Bellator and WSOF have been excellent at promoting MMA, and good marketing is always going to be important to the success of anything. Of course, there are plenty of very talented MMA fighters today, and the fights have the sort of gripping action that is difficult to find in many other instances.

It isn't surprising that this is just the sort of sport that is going to manage to find such a broad audience all around the world. MMA fights are subtly different enough from many other fights that they are still going to offer people something new, but they are also similar enough that fans of this sort of tense action are going to get what they want wherever they live.

Dead Serious MMA 24: March 4, 2017

Sunday, 08 January 2017 09:47

DS24

Dead Serious MMA returns to the iPlay Arena in Freehold, NJ on March 4. 2017. Promoter Frankie Perez is in the process of putting together the fight card, matching up the area's finest MMA talent. There will be titles on the line as the best fighters battle it out for supremacy in the Dead Serious cage.

For ticket info, check out DeadSeriousMMA.com. And for all your fight gear needs, be sure to check out DeadSeriousFightGear.com.

UFC 207: Preview

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 17:18

RN

Looking to mark the end of the year with a comeback story, Ronda Rousey will return to the octagon in T-Mobile Arena at UFC 207. The #2 ranked (UFC fighter rankings) female bantamweight fighter will headline the event by taking on the defending champ, Amanda Nunes. The battle between the future and past of the women's bantamweight division will occur on the 30th of December in Paradise, Nevada. This article will preview the event, detailing the official fight card and providing predictions on Rousey's hotly anticipated return to the MMA after her crushing defeat to Holly Holms during UFC 193.

Main Card Predictions

Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1)

Odds: Nunes +105 Rousey -135

Returning for a title defense after a stunning upset of previous champion Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes is attempting to defend her first title defense against one of the most popular female MMA fighters of all time. Rousey, who last time in the Octagon resulted in the first defeat of her illustrious career, in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm, is expected to return vengeance. Still, despite taking a year off and vowing to return stronger than ever, her opponent Nunes has demonstrated consistency through her title run. With over nine knockouts in 13 fights, Nunes arrives in the bout more confident than the startled Rousey who is still facing the implications of her first ever defeat.

Although the mental advantage is definitely on the Brazilian side and should make her a definite favorite, many oddsmakers have Rousey as the winning the bout due to her very aggressiveness and excellent grappling skills. Overall, the fight should see two good, similarly matched fighters play to their strengths. However, in the end, the mental advantage of Amanda Nunes should allow her to prevail and retain the bantamweight title.

Warriors Cup 30: February 18, 2016, Queens New York

Tuesday, 13 December 2016 11:30

 

WC30

Warriors Cup makes their 2017 debut on February 18, 2017 at The Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadow Park, New York. Warriors Cup is a historic Muay Thai promotion and is the premier outlet for world class Muay Thai on the East Coast. Get your tickets now, because these events always sell out. Check out WarriorsCup.com or call 609-678-6728 for ticket info.

Dead Serious MMA 23: Official Results

Tuesday, 13 December 2016 11:20

DS77

Dead Serious MMA 23 took place at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10, 2016. The card was stacked and titles were on the line. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:

Dead Serious MMA 23: December 10, 2016

Monday, 28 November 2016 10:33

15181607_222773321491815_9032207729088463924_n

 

Dead Serious MMA finishes out a highly successful 2016 with Dead Serious MMA 23 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10th. Dead Serious is famed for their stacked cards and this year's finale promises to be something very special.

For tickets, go to DeadSeriousMMA.com or call 732-577-8200. And don't forget to check out Dead Serious Fight Gear for the best MMA fight gear around.

