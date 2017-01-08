Info Desk

Dead Serious MMA 24: March 4, 2017

Sunday, 08 January 2017 09:47

DS24

Dead Serious MMA returns to the iPlay Arena in Freehold, NJ on March 4. 2017. Promoter Frankie Perez is in the process of putting together the fight card, matching up the area's finest MMA talent. There will be titles on the line as the best fighters battle it out for supremacy in the Dead Serious cage.

For ticket info, check out DeadSeriousMMA.com. And for all your fight gear needs, be sure to check out DeadSeriousFightGear.com.

UFC 207: Preview

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 17:18

RN

Looking to mark the end of the year with a comeback story, Ronda Rousey will return to the octagon in T-Mobile Arena at UFC 207. The #2 ranked (UFC fighter rankings) female bantamweight fighter will headline the event by taking on the defending champ, Amanda Nunes. The battle between the future and past of the women's bantamweight division will occur on the 30th of December in Paradise, Nevada. This article will preview the event, detailing the official fight card and providing predictions on Rousey's hotly anticipated return to the MMA after her crushing defeat to Holly Holms during UFC 193.

Main Card Predictions

Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1)

Odds: Nunes +105 Rousey -135

Returning for a title defense after a stunning upset of previous champion Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes is attempting to defend her first title defense against one of the most popular female MMA fighters of all time. Rousey, who last time in the Octagon resulted in the first defeat of her illustrious career, in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm, is expected to return vengeance. Still, despite taking a year off and vowing to return stronger than ever, her opponent Nunes has demonstrated consistency through her title run. With over nine knockouts in 13 fights, Nunes arrives in the bout more confident than the startled Rousey who is still facing the implications of her first ever defeat.

Although the mental advantage is definitely on the Brazilian side and should make her a definite favorite, many oddsmakers have Rousey as the winning the bout due to her very aggressiveness and excellent grappling skills. Overall, the fight should see two good, similarly matched fighters play to their strengths. However, in the end, the mental advantage of Amanda Nunes should allow her to prevail and retain the bantamweight title.

Warriors Cup 30: February 18, 2016, Queens New York

Tuesday, 13 December 2016 11:30

 

WC30

Warriors Cup makes their 2017 debut on February 18, 2017 at The Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadow Park, New York. Warriors Cup is a historic Muay Thai promotion and is the premier outlet for world class Muay Thai on the East Coast. Get your tickets now, because these events always sell out. Check out WarriorsCup.com or call 609-678-6728 for ticket info.

Dead Serious MMA 23: Official Results

Tuesday, 13 December 2016 11:20

DS77

Dead Serious MMA 23 took place at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10, 2016. The card was stacked and titles were on the line. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:

Dead Serious MMA 23: December 10, 2016

Monday, 28 November 2016 10:33

15181607_222773321491815_9032207729088463924_n

 

Dead Serious MMA finishes out a highly successful 2016 with Dead Serious MMA 23 at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on December 10th. Dead Serious is famed for their stacked cards and this year's finale promises to be something very special.

For tickets, go to DeadSeriousMMA.com or call 732-577-8200. And don't forget to check out Dead Serious Fight Gear for the best MMA fight gear around.

NYFE 12 Severe TrauMMA: November 19, Jamaica, Queens

Tuesday, 08 November 2016 09:14

nyfe

The New York Fight Exchange is back with NYFE 12: Severe TrauMMA at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens, NY on Saturday November 19, 2016. NYFE has gained a reputation for putting some of the best MMA shows on the East Coast, and this card is stacked. These shows always sell out fast, so get your tickets now. NYFE 12: SEVERE TraMMA!

Asylum Fight League 52: Official Results

Tuesday, 08 November 2016 09:04
asylum_fight_league
Asylum Fight League 52 took place on November 5, 2016 at Berlin Community Center in Berlin, New  Jersey. Here are the official results of all the night's bouts:
